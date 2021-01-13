Ohio National Guard issues warning about false social media rumor of countrywide lockdown

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio National Guard is warning about what it terms a “false and fake” letter circulating on social media.
The letter, reproduced in full below, carries a National Guard watermark and logo.
It claims the Department of Homeland Security is “preparing to mobilize” National Guard members with military forces across the country to impose a nationwide two-week “quarantine” for all citizens.
The letter also claims the acting president will invoke the Stafford Act to do so.
The 1988 Stafford Act allows federal resources to be unlocked when responding to a natural disaster at a state or local level. It does not contain any language pertaining to quarantines or lockdowns.
National Guard offices across the country are debunking the fake letter, which appears to be circulating nationally.
It’s at least the second time a false rumor has surfaced about a two-week quarantine in the last year. Reuters reports similar false rumors arose in March and June of 2020.
Tuesday Gov. DeWine announced the activation of nearly 800 Ohio National Guard members to assist with inauguration proceedings in D.C. and Ohio.
The letter reads in full:
“Homeland security is preparing to mobilize the national guard. Preparing to dispatch them across the US with military. they will also call in 1st responders.
“they are preparing to announce a nationwide 2 week quarantine for all citizens, All businesses closed. Everyone at home.
“They will announce this as soon as they have troops in place to prevent looters and rioters… they will announce before the end of the weekend, within 48 to 72 Hours after the president will evoke what is called the ‘Stafford Act’
“The president will order a two week mandatory quarantine for the nation. Stock up on whatever you need to make sure you have a two week supply of everything.
“Please forward to your family/friends.”
