Ohio reports single-day spike of 79 COVID-19 deaths and 6,701 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 9,881 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 799,639 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a briefing on Wednesday, but 19 News provided an update with the latest data.
The 24-hour increase of 6,701 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 79 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 91,754 total cases and 1,007 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 42,151 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 6,252 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.