Female injured in Middletown shooting, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating a shooting in Middletown that left hospitalized a woman.
The shooting occurred on Curtis Street in Middletown, according to Middletown police. FOX19 first received word of the shooting around 6 p.m.
The 36-year-old victim remains at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have provided no word about suspects or what led to the shooting.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.
