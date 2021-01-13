Sunny through midday, then a few clouds

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds will increase through the afternoon hours, but temperatures are expected to reach at least the middle 40s today. Mostly cloudy and cold tonight with lows dropping into the 20s.
The forecast remains dry through Wednesday and Thursday across the FOX19 NOW viewing area before an approaching cold front arrives. That could bring scattered rain showers as early as Thursday evening. Showers will transition to a frozen mix and become snow showers as temperatures drop early on Friday morning.
We’ll carry a chance for flurries and light snow showers into Saturday morning with the last of the flurries falling Sunday.
