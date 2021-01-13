Trial delayed for West Chester quadruple homicide suspect

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - Concerns about the impact of COVID-19 have pushed back the trial date of a West Chester quadruple homicide suspect.
Gurpreet Singh was originally supposed to face a jury on May 3, 2021, but that date now has been postponed until Oct. 18, 2021.
Singh, 38, is accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex in April 2019.
He will stand trial on four counts of aggravated murder.
With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh could face the death penalty if convicted.
Singh has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond at the Butler County Jail.
