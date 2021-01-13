Unemployment identity theft claims thousands of victims in Ohio, agency head says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Many thousands of people in the Tri-State could be victims of identity theft through the state’s unemployment system.
According to the IRS, the identity theft schemes involve imposters using the names and personal information of unrelated individuals who have not filed unemployment claims to receive unemployment compensation.
This is where IRS Form 1099-G comes into play. The forms are sent to taxpayers if a government such as the state of Ohio made unemployment compensation payments (or certain other government payments) to them.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Ohio Unemployment Director Kimberly Henderson said the agency is in the process of sending out 1.7 million 1099-G forms.
Henderson also said the state had to stop 166,000 such forms from going out because the agency knew the cases involved the identity theft schemes described above.
That could be just the tip of the iceberg. Henderson says there could be several hundred thousand more 1099-G forms already in the mail en route to those who never filed for unemployment on their own behalf.
“If you received a 1099 from us around receipt of unemployment income and you didn’t apply for the benefits personally, it means that someone has applied on your behalf, and so it is important to report that,” Henderson said.
