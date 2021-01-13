Hamilton Co. not receiving enough COVID-19 doses to finish Phase 1A of rollout, commissioner says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Commissioner Denise Driehaus said the county is not receiving enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to finish Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine rollout.
Phase 1A includes health care workers and personnel, as well as residents and staff at nursing homes.
Driehaus said next week will begin the next phase of the rollout where those over 80 can register to vaccinate.
Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said the county health department receives 500 doses a week and said it’s a “very limited supply.”
You can register to get vaccinated here.
The department said they will be using registrations to prioritize distribution based on the Ohio Vaccination Program guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 58,503 cases and 426 deaths.
That’s an increase of 4,124 cases and five deaths since last week.
UC Health President and CEO Dr. Richard Lofgren said they started vaccinating frontline workers on Dec. 14 and the rollout has been smooth.
“I know this is a year of hope because of the vaccine, but we’re not there yet,” he said. “We as a community still have to control COVID-19 ... this will help us keep people healthy while we wait for enough vaccine to impact the community.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.