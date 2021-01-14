ArtsWave relief grants provide lifeline for Cincinnati artists

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Artists were among the first professionals to be impacted by the pandemic and this month ArtsWave is providing another round of relief grants for those local artists throughout the Cincinnati region.
“The last year has definitely been a change,” Savannah Sexton said. ” I want to do what I can as an artist to help develop, to help bring in new experiences and as hard as it was, it really kind of pushed me and made me stand up in a way that I have never done before.”
Savannah is a Cincinnati native and has had a love for music and dance for as long as she can remember. She is a local choreographer, creative director, dancer, and DJ.
Over the last several months, Savannah, along with other artists, have to had to get even more creative when it comes to showcasing their work.
“There has been so many beautiful artists who have come out with things last year, with music videos and new music. I know that’s only going to get stronger,” she said.
Savannah says thanks to a relief grant from WavePool, she and local artist Lex Nycole, were able to put on a COVID-19 safe performance called Move X: The Storytelling Series at the Contemporary Arts Center back in October.
She also received a relief grant back in December from ArtsWave, which she says couldn’t have come at a better time.
Savannah says she looks forward to what the future holds.
" I just think there’s going to be this big spark of inspiration for everyone. That’s what I hope to see, everyone enjoying themselves and having a little more happiness and feeling comfortable to express and create with whatever they have going on,” she said.
If you would like to support Savannah and follow her journey, you can follow her on Instagram @thinksavy.
You can also donate to the 2021 Regional Artists Relief Fund through ArtsWave to help other local artists in Greater Cincinnati. Just visit https://www.artswave.org.
