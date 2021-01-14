COVID-19 vaccine: When you can get it, how to sign up, and where to get it

COVID-19 vaccine: When you can get it, how to sign up, and where to get it
Vaccine rollouts and availability are varying in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana (Source: WTVM)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | January 14, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 1:39 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Many people have lots of questions now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available. The information varies from state to state, and is constantly changing, but here’s what we know right now:

Ohio

Phase 1A began Dec. 14 - priority to vulnerable individuals who live in close proximity and those who care for them.

Tentative dates to start vaccinating Phase 1B populations are:

    • The week of Jan. 19, 2021 – Ohioans 80 years of age and older.
    • The week of Jan. 25, 2021 – Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.
    • The week of Feb. 1, 2021 – Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.
    • The week of Feb. 8, 2021 – Ohioans 65 years of age and older.

Distribution for future populations is still being determined.

The state has released a new online tool for Ohioans to look up where to get vaccines by county and zip codes. See it for yourself here.

Ohio is also in the process of working on a state scheduling system.

Click here for more on Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccine program.

The City of Cincinnati and Hamilton launched a website that will serve as a one-stop-shop for vaccine information locally.

Here are links to vaccine distribution information from local health departments in Ohio:

Cincinnati Health Department

Hamilton County Public Health

Butler County General Health District

Clermont County Public Health

Warren County Public Health

Brown County Health Department

Clinton County Health District

Highland County Health Department

Adams County Health Department

Kentucky

Phase 1A began Jan. 5 and includes long term care facilities, assisted living facilities, and health care personnel.

First responders and K-12 personnel are expected to finish first doses first week of February as part of Phase 1B.

Also as part of Phase 1B, anyone 70 or older can begin to register for the vaccine on Jan. 28 but there is limited vaccine availability.

Northern Kentucky residents 70 or older can schedule their vaccination with St. Elizabeth Healthcare here.

Phase 1C includes anyone over the age of 60, anyone older than 16 with the highest risk COVID-19 risk conditions according to the CDC, and all essential workers. Vaccine appointment registration for Phase 1C is to begin Jan. 28 but there is limited availability.

  • Phase 2 - Anyone over the age of 40.
  • Phase 3 - Anyone over the age of 16.
  • Phase 4 - Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group.

Read here about a partnership Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled with Kroger on drive-thru vaccination centers.

Click here for more information on Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

Here are links to vaccine distribution information from local health departments in Kentucky:

Northern Kentucky Health Department (Boone, Campbell, Grant, Kenton counties)

Three Rivers Health District (Gallatin, Owen and Pendleton counties)

Bracken County Health Department

Buffalo Trace District Health Department (Mason and Robertson counties)

Indiana

Phase 1A underway - Anyone over the age of 70, work or volunteer in healthcare, first responders, long-term care facility residents, work in congregate living facility for youth, anyone with exposure to COVID-19 infectious material.

If you are eligible, click here to register to make an appointment

Timeline for additional phases has yet to be determined

Click here for more information on Indiana’s vaccine program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.