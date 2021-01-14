Double shooting in Lincoln Heights

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) - A double shooting investigation is underway in Lincoln Heights, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.
Deputies on routine patrol were flagged down early Thursday by a passing motorist who reported that he and a passenger in his vehicle were just shot at by someone in the area of the 9900 block of Mangham Drive.
The driver of vehicle and his passenger, both 18-year-old males, were both shot and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The driver was treated and released.
The passenger was admitted. His condition was not released.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040, or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office: 513-825-1500.
