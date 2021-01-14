Local family worries about victim’s 2 kids after father arrested on murder charges

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Megan Applegate’s family is mourning her loss after authorities say the father of her children killed her.
Applegate’s brother says she was a strong-willed woman, something she showcased working as a nurse during the pandemic.
Cousin Kara Culberson says her heart sank when she heard of Applegate’s death and that her thoughts lie with Applegate’s two children.
“I’m just so worried about the kids,” she said. “Just not sure what’s going to happen with them.”
Culberson describes what Applegate overcome in life, how she was hit by a car as a child and had several surgeries but eventually succeeded as a wife and a mother.
“She was a good mom. She always tried to do what she could to make ends meet for her family,” Culberson said.
To make matters worse, the family lost Applegate’s mother in November and grandmother in mid 2020.
“Those kids will be haunted by that for the rest of their lives,” Culberson said. “They don’t have their mom. They don’t have their dad. And they don’t have their grandma.”
She continued: “I don’t know how anyone could kill the mother of their kids to begin with… but hearing this other story is just repulsive.”
Culberson references the second crime for which Kilo Nigel “Mike” Moton, Applegate’s alleged killer, was wanted at the time of his arrest.
Moton, 51, was taken in by Cincinnati police and ATF agents Tuesday evening.
The warrant under which he was arrested arose from a December incident in Springfield Township, where police say he put a gun in a woman’s mouth and placed her in a deep freezer, where she remained for 10 hours before escaping.
Moton then allegedly killed Applegate, 36, on Jan. 9 at a home in Batavia Township. Deputies found her body two days later.
Moton faces a murder charge in Applegate’s death, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
Additional charges could be brought by a grand jury, according to the sheriff’s office.
Moton also faces abduction and federal firearm charges for the Springfield Township incident.
Moton is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $750,000 bond for the abduction charge.
He will be back in Hamilton County court Feb. 22. At some point he will also be arraigned on the murder charge in Clermont County.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.