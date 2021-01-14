Hundreds of Ohioans with developmental disabilities receive COVID-19 vaccine

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - People with a developmental disability who live in Butler County group homes as well as their direct support staff received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.
Officials with the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities described it as a crucial day for the people they help serve.
“This is incredibly important,” Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities Public Relations Coordinator Patricia Dawson said. “This group is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 so, getting this vaccine out is huge. It’s huge for their health.”
Those who got vaccinated Thursday will receive the second dose in four weeks.
“We’re just so excited to get here and to get this started. It’s been a long time waiting and they did fine, didn’t hurt at all we feel great about it,” Claudia Rode said.
Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer says Butler County has received a little over 1,000 doses of the vaccine. She hopes to have much larger amounts available shortly.
Butler County has been holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the past three weeks for first responders and other priority groups however, this was the largest distribution they’ve had so far.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.