Man throws fit at Tri-State liquor store after owner tells him to wear a mask: VIDEO

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - A local business owner says a customer recently got violent when asked to put on a mask.
Per an executive order from In. Gov. Eric Holcomb, a sign spelling out the mask requirement is fixed to the door of Package Liquor Store in Patriot.
Around 11 a.m. Monday, a man went inside the store, bypassing the sign without a mask on. Owner Randy Mecklenborg says he then told the man he needed to put a mask on.
“He obviously did not like that,” Mecklenborg said. “He did try to put his elbow up to this face and use that, and I said, ‘No, you have to wear a mask,’ and I said, ‘We have them.’”
Before Mecklenborg could point them out, he says the man grabbed the plexiglass shield dividing them and “just hammered that thing right onto the floor.”
Mecklenborg says the incident happened very fast and that on his way out the man tried to pull the door off its hinges.
The store owner says he doesn’t think he’s ever seen the man before.
He also also says folks rarely have issues with putting masks on.
“Every once in a while, we do get someone who has a problem with it, and this guy definitely has a problem,” Mecklenborg said. “Hopefully he’s not going around and doing stuff like this in other places too.”
The cost to fix the plexiglass divider is around $150, Mecklenborg says.
The Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for the man.
