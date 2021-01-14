Moeller student recovering from rare side effect of COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of a Moeller High School basketball player is counting their blessings after the young man was hospitalized because of a rare side effect of COVID-19.
Josiah Love is a sophomore at Moeller.
“Initially, my son was experiencing an upset stomach. He couldn’t hold anything in. We thought it was just a stomach bug,” his father James said. “He became really, really dehydrated and we got concerned, and then he developed a high fever.”
Josiah’s condition continued to worsen. Fearing for their son’s life, his family took him to Children’s Hospital on Jan. 7.
After several doctor visits and three negative COVID-19 tests, Josiah’s family found out what was wrong.
“It’s MIS-C, it’s an inflammatory condition that’s a result of COVID where your blood cells, your immune system is so heightened that it begins to attack your own body,” James said. “So, it obviously had started to do damage to his heart, inflame his heart.”
Now, Josiah is out of the ICU and James says his son is starting to act more and more like himself every day.
Josiah left the hospital on Friday and is now back home with his family, according to his mother’s Facebook post.
