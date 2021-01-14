NY attorney general sues NYPD over Floyd protest response

FILE - This May 31, 2020 file photo shows New York City Police facing off with activists during a protest march in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York’s attorney general sued the New York Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 alleging the rough treatment of protesters last spring in the wake of George Floyd’s killing was part of a longstanding pattern of abuse that stemmed from inadequate training, supervision and discipline. (Source: Kevin Hagen)