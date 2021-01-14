Friend, witness offers first-hand account of Middletown drive-by shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown police are searching for a vehicle connected to a drive-by shooting that took place Tuesday night and put one person in the hospital.
The shooting happened on Curtis Street around 6:30 p.m.
Angelica Blue says she was sitting inside a home along with her friend when the shots rang out.
“The first gunshot we heard and we didn’t think nothin’ of it, as crazy as that sounds,” Blue said. “Second gunshot came through and it hit the wall, and the third gunshot, she was facing me and she turned around and it hit her in the chest. All she was screaming was, ‘Blue, don’t let me die!’”
Martha Evans is the woman who was shot, according to Blue.
“If it wasn’t for her, I would have gotten hit,” Blue explains.
A 911 caller described the vehicle they saw speeding away.
“A bunch of kids drove right in a brown van and shot at the window and shot somebody inside the house,” the caller told the 911 call taker, adding the van sped in the direction of Yankee Road.
Blue says her friend is in stable condition.
“She’s going to keep on pushing through,” she said.
Asked if Evans had anyone that wanted to harm her, Blue replied, “No, she’s wonderful really. She’d do anything for anybody. She’d take the shirt off her back.
If you know anything about what happened, you’re urged to contact Middletown police at (513) 425-7700.
