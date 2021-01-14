Sheriff’s office searching for missing Lincoln Heights woman

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Tameka Smith, 42, of Lincoln Heights, was reported missing Sunday.
She was last seen near the area of Wayne and Chamberlain Avenues.
Smith is described at 5′3″ and 135 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff’s office says she was last seen wearing a black coat and black pants.
Detectives believe she could be traveling on foot.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Det. Joseph Bennett in HCSO’s Criminal Investigation Section at 513.851.6000.
