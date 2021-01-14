Tracking rain and snow chances through the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dry Thursday on tap with mostly cloudy skies as temperatures reach the mid 40′s.
Our next system arrives Thursday night and will bring us rain showers into Friday morning, while a few flakes will be possible we stay mainly wet.
Then look for a snow and rain mix at times Friday night and Saturday morning, however by Saturday night into Sunday, the chance for light snow does increase at times. Any accumulations will be minor as temperatures fall back into the mid 30′s both Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures through next week will be close to normal by as we head to the end of the month it looks like a stretch of colder days will set up.
