Cloudy and dry through late afternoon, snow and rain mix returns tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday continues with partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions into late afternoon. Most areas should see highs in the lower 40s. Look for a mix of snow and rain at times on Friday night.
We’ll carry a chance for flurries and light snow showers into Saturday morning. Daytime temperatures are expected remain in the middle 30s, but wind chill will feel more like the lower 20s.
By Saturday night our chance for light snow showers increases. Daylight hours will see the mix with slightly warmer temperatures, while evening and morning hours look for light snow showers. Accumulations will be minor. Weekend highs will remain in the chilly mid 30s both Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures through next week will be close to normal as we head toward the end of January. More snow could fall Tuesday.
