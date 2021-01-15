Man dies following shooting at NKY apartment complex

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - One person is dead after police were called to a shooting on Friday in Florence.
Officers responded to a call of gunshots at the Walnut Creek Apartments on Shenandoah Drive around 3 p.m. Friday, according to police.
Daniel Darden, 22, of Florence, was found with gunshot wounds in the complex parking lot by officers, police say. Darden was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital but died from the injuries upon arrival.
Florence police say officers are still investigating the deadly shooting.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or might have information regarding it is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 859-371-1234.
