1 dead in fiery Winton Road crash, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person died in a crash in Winton Hills Sunday night, police tell FOX19 NOW.
CPD’s Traffic Unit confirmed the death Thursday evening.
The crash occurred Saturday around 7 p.m. in the 5500 block of Winton Road.
The now deceased driver was heading north on Winton when they lost control of their SUV, went left of center and struck another SUV heading south. The driver then hit a utility pole, and the SUV caught fire.
The driver was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they later died.
A passenger in the same SUV sustained serious injuries and was admitted to UCMC in critical condition. Police say they remain in critical but stable condition as of Thursday.
The other SUV had a family of four inside, police say. Those in that SUV sustained minor injuries.
The name of the deceased victim is being withheld at this time.
Rob Pitman says he was driving on Winton Road when he came upon the crash. He tells FOX19 NOW he stopped to help and that he assisted in pulling more than one trapped victim out of their vehicle.
“I am just thankful that I was in the right place at the right time,” he said.
“It was a pretty bad impact, but I didn’t really get too much of a good look at that because I was focused on helping.”
Pitman says he assisted two children out of one of the SUVs, then he rushed over to the other SUV, which was on fire, and helped pull a woman out.
He says another Good Samaritan helped a second person — the passenger, he says — from the SUV.
All this happened before first responders arrived at the scene.
“I was like blacking out,” he explained. “I just ran in and did what anyone should do.”
The Traffic Unit is investigating.
