Deputy involved in crash in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -An on-duty Hamilton County deputy sheriff was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Anderson Township Thursday night, according to Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.
No injuries were reported.
It happened in the 7300 block of Beechmont Avenue just before 8 p.m.
The deputy was in a marked cruiser westbound on Beechmont attempting to catch up to a vehicle seen driving recklessly when her cruiser collided with another one, a 2014 Jeep Wrangler heading south for an exit drive for the Five Mile Center.
Neither motorist reported any injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact their Traffic Safety Unit: 513- 825-1500.
