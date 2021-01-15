Gov. DeWine deploys additional Ohio National Guard members to D.C. ahead of inauguration day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine deployed Ohio National Guard members to D.C. Friday ahead of the presidential inauguration.
According to a press release from the governor, this action comes after a request for extra support from the U.S. National Guard Bureau Thursday.
“Our Ohio National Guard is part of the overall defense forces in our country and has specific skills and equipment to aid the federal government in situations such as this,” said Gov. DeWine.
Thursday, Gov. DeWine signed an order activating hundreds of Ohio National Guard members to protect Ohioans in the case of potential civil unrest.
The governor says this comes in anticipation of planned protests in Ohio, specifically at the statehouse in Columbus, leading up to the presidential inauguration.
“Ohio National Guard personnel assigned to this mission are trained, equipped, and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities with protecting lives and property of citizens in Ohio while ensuring people’s rights to demonstrate peacefully,” said Ohio Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John Harris, Jr.
The Ohio National Guard is also providing personnel and equipment for communications and food service during the inauguration.
