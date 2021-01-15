Hamilton County deputy assaulted by prisoner, taken to hospital

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton County deputy sheriff was assaulted by a prisoner at the county jail and taken to a hospital Thursday, according to Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.
The deputy was treated for injuries at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and released.
The case has been referred to the sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Section for further investigation.
“We do not have additional information to release at this time, and we will update the story as more information becomes available,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release Thursday night.
