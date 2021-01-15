Healthcare facility helping seniors get essential supplies during pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local healthcare facility is helping make sure senior citizens don’t have to risk their lives by going shopping for some essential needs.
Carecore Health has been going around the area to deliver packages right to the doorstep of senior citizens.
COVID-19 can hit anyone, but the elderly is one of the most at-risk groups when it comes to the virus. So, getting out of the house to get supplies has been risky for some.
Dozens of senior citizens have received care packages filled with soap, lotion, and paper towels from Carecore Health.
A small gesture like this has made a big difference for some residents like Midge Fatheree.
“I have not been in the store since March,” says Fatheree. “I order from Kroger and pick it up in the parking lot. And you know you forget about things, and sometimes you order what you think is an individual package of something, and you get enough for 25, and sometimes you want more and you get the little one.”
If you would like to sign up for Carecore’s delivery program or know someone who could use the help, call Andrea at 513-520-9877. You can also send an email to awest@carecorehealth.com.
