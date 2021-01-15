Indiana reports more than 4,500 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - More than 4,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Indiana State Department of Health on Friday.
The 4,744 cases announced Friday brings the state’s total to 583,160 since March 6.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 64 new cases (4,497 total)
- Franklin County: 24 new cases (1,417 total)
- Ohio County: Eight new cases (462 total)
- Ripley County: 18 new cases (2,889 total)
- Switzerland County: 12 new cases (615 total)
- Union County: Four new cases (606 total)
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 14.6%.
On Friday, the ISDH reported 42 additional deaths from COVID-19. A total of 8,872 Hoosiers has died from COVID-19 since March 15, according to the ISDH.
Six southeast Indiana counties in the FOX19 Now viewing remain at the highest level of the state’s COVID-19 alert map.
Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, and Union counties are all in the red level of Indiana’s alert map, according to the state’s updated data.
Counties in the red level indicate their seven-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
There are specific guidelines for counties in the red level under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
Earlier in the week, the ISDH announced a new strain of COVID-19 that is more easily spread has now been identified in the Hoosier state.
The strain is the same one that was found in Britain. Health officials say it does not cause more severe infections.
“It’s common for viruses to mutate, and we are seeing that occur with COVID-19,” said Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “Because this strain of the virus can be transmitted more easily, it’s more important than ever that Hoosiers continue to wear their masks, practice social distancing, maintain good hygiene, and get vaccinated when they are eligible.”
