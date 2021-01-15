Cincinnati, Hamilton Co. officials announce new vaccine resource for residents

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Residents now have a new resource when it comes to getting information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Cincinnati and Hamilton County.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus teamed up to “provide a unified vaccination access point to simplify the way people in the county and region can get information about vaccine eligibility and registration.”
The new website from the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County will serve as a one-stop-shop for vaccine information.
On the site, residents will see a list of health providers and departments that are or will be offering the vaccine. The current list on the site includes:
- UC Health
- Cincinnati Children’s
- Mercy Health
- TriHealth
- St. Elizabeth Healthcare
- Christ Hospital
- City of Cincinnati
- Kroger
- Hamilton County Public Health
Those wanting to sign up for a vaccine appointment will click on the logo of one of the above-mentioned providers.
Currently, anyone in Phase 1A or 80 years of age and older can schedule an appointment through their doctor/health system or local health departments. Residents not yet eligible for the vaccine can sign up to receive updates once they do become qualified.
For those who do not have internet access, they can call 513-357-7462 and someone will help schedule an appointment.
Kroger will launch its own website on Saturday for residents in Ohio to sign up for a vaccine at little clinics within a store. A Kroger official on Friday said each store that has a little clinic will receive 100 doses in the next rollout.
The Kroger website does not launch until Saturday so people are asked not to visit the site until then.
