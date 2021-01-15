On and off snow and rain mix into the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting out with rain and a light mix for your Friday morning drive, however it will not last all day. Look for mainly cloudy skies during the afternoon, with a mix returning by evening. Temperatures will drop back into the 30′s on Friday, and then cooler air overnight.
Snow showers, flurries and a mix of rain and snow will fall at times through the weekend. Daylight hours will see the mix with slightly warmer temperatures, while evening and morning hours look for light snow showers. While not widespread if you get under a steady burst at times in the early morning hours could have a isolated slick spot on a less traveled roadway.
Morning lows will be close to 30° and afternoon highs will be in the middle and upper 30s. Wind chill temperatures much of the weekend will be in the lower 20s.
More snow could fall Tuesday and rain changing to a mix is in the forecast Thursday and Friday.
