Officials warn Cincinnati area taxpayers of new COVID-19 scams

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The IRS is warning the Cincinnati area of a new wave of COVID-19 scams.
Agents say this new round of stimulus payments may spark new financial schemes designed to steal money and personal information.
“Criminals have used the Economic Impact Payments and the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to steal from and profit off of victims,” said Cincinnati IRS agent Bryant Jackson.
Jackson says the best way of protecting yourself from falling victim to these frauds is to be aware of the scammer’s tactics.
Agents say some common COVID-19 scams include:
- Text messages asking taxpayers to disclose bank account information under the guise of receiving the $1,200 stimulus.
- Phishing schemes using email, letters, and social media messages with keywords such as “Coronavirus,” “COVID-19,” and “stimulus” in varying ways. These communications are blasted to large numbers of people and aim to access personally-identifying information and financial account information (including account numbers and passwords).
- The organized and unofficial sale of fake at-home COVID-19 test kits (as well as offers to sell fake cures, vaccines, pills, and professional medical advice regarding unproven COVID-19 treatments).
- Fake donation requests for individuals, groups, and areas heavily affected by the disease.
- Bogus opportunities to invest in companies developing COVID-19 vaccines while promising that the “company” will dramatically increase in value as a result.
According to the IRS, they do not send unsolicited texts or emails, and they say they do not call people with threats of jail or lawsuits, nor does it demand tax payments on gift cards.
They ask anyone who encounters one of these scams report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or submitted through the NCDF Web Complaint Form.
IRS agents say those who receive unsolicited emails or social media attempts to gather information that appear to be from either the IRS or an organization closely linked to the IRS should forward the message to phishing@irs.gov.
Official IRS information about COVID-19 and stimulus payments can be found on the Coronavirus Tax Relief page, which they say is updated frequently.
