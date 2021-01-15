Ohio has new online tool to find vaccination locations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio just released its new online tool showing where the COVID-19 vaccine is available by county and zip code.
It’s on the state’s coronavirus website.
Check it here.
All local health departments also should have the information on their websites.
Ohioans will have to contact the vaccine providers themselves.
The state will begin offering vaccines to people 80 and older next week, starting on Tuesday.
Ohio still has a limited supply of vaccines but state leaders hope to eventually be able to vaccinate anyone who wants it.
