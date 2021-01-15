Ohio has new online tool to find vaccination locations

Ohio put out an online tool Friday that allows residents to look up locations where the coronavirus vaccine is available by county and zip code. (Source: WWNY)
January 15, 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio just released its new online tool showing where the COVID-19 vaccine is available by county and zip code.

It’s on the state’s coronavirus website.

All local health departments also should have the information on their websites.

Ohioans will have to contact the vaccine providers themselves.

The state will begin offering vaccines to people 80 and older next week, starting on Tuesday.

Ohio still has a limited supply of vaccines but state leaders hope to eventually be able to vaccinate anyone who wants it.

