Ohio surpasses 10,000 total deaths from COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 10,000 Ohioans have now died from COVID-19.
On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 67 additional deaths from the virus. 10,057 people in Ohio have now died from COVID-19.
ODH also reported 7,149 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 814,442, the data shows.
The number of hospitalizations per 24 hours continues to be above 300. With 316 more people hospitalized with COVID-19, a total of 42,807 Ohioans have been in the hospital because of the virus.
ODH’s data shows 39 more people were admitted to the ICU in the last 24 hours.
On Thursday, Hamilton County was elevated to the purple level on Ohio’s COVID-19 Advisory System map.
The purple level indicates severe exposure and spread of COVID-19. The state recommends people who live in purple counties only leave home for “supplies and services.” There are no mandates that come with the designation.
Clermont County also moved to the “purple watch list,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday.
Ohio will start the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccine plan next week when those 80 years of and older can receive a vaccination.
Gov. DeWine says there are about 420,000 people in Ohio who are 80 years old and older. Since Ohio will only get around 100,000 doses of the vaccine in the next rollout, DeWine said not everyone in the age group will be able to get vaccinated.
When Phase 1B begins, the current plan is to subtract five years each week from the previous eligible age group.
