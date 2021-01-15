Ohio teaches public how to recognize and stop human trafficking

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - State officials are teaching the public how to recognize human trafficking and what steps they can take to help stop it.
Survivors, social workers, law enforcement and criminal justice workers participated Thursday in Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Human Trafficking Summit.
The second annual event was online this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Yost, along with other experts from the state’s Human Trafficking Initiative, spoke to over 1,400 viewers about the past year’s achievements and what needs to be done in the year ahead.
“Gathering with those who fight traffickers and rescue survivors on a daily basis is enriching as we celebrate victories and forge ahead together toward a day when no human being is sold for sex in Ohio,” Yost said.
Fighting human trafficking one of the top priorities in Yost’s administration.
His Human Trafficking Initiative works to end labor and sex trafficking in the state by building awareness, empowering Ohioans to take action in their communities, helping survivors and ensuring that traffickers and johns are brought to justice.
The keynote speakers at Thursday’s summit – Dr. Jennifer Tscholl and Dr. Kelly Keller of Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus – explained how human trafficking affects children and how healthcare and other systems can work together to prevent trafficking and reduce its toll.
Workshops conducted throughout the day including educational sessions, success stories, lessons learned and best practices.
Presenters included the U.S. Department of Justice, Cleveland Clinic, and Memorial Family Medicine and human trafficking coalitions and organizations Eyes up Appalachia, Sanctuary Night and the Emancipation Nation Network.
Yost commended local agencies around the state, saying they all deserve credit for helping to combat it and lead victims to freedom.
Ohio lawmakers also recently passed House Bill 431, an anti human trafficking and prostitution bill, and Gov. Mike DeWine has signed it into law.
It eliminated the state’s two-tiered system in child sex trafficking laws.
Prosecutors were required to demonstrate fraud, force or coercion for 16 or 17-year-old trafficking victims in order to qualify for protections available to other minors.
That requirement is gone now, bringing Ohio law into compliance with federal law.
The new law also enacts the offense of engaging in prostitution, prohibiting recklessly inducing, enticing or procuring people to engage in sexual activity for hire.
It’s now a first degree misdemeanor that requires the offender to attend an education or treatment program and potentially pay a fine up to $1,500.
You can report suspected human trafficking in your community by calling 1-888-3737-888 or text BeFREE (233733).
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.