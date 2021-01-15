Update: Ohio 132 reopens from corn spill

BATAVIA, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio 132 is open again after an overturned truck spilled its load of corn, blocking all lanes for several hours early Friday.
The crash was reported just after midnight on Ohio 132 between Jackson Pike and Elmwood Road. The road was shut down for more than eight hours before reopening by 8:30 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported, dispatchers say.
