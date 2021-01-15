Police identify victim of fiery Winton Road crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - CPD have identified the victim of a fiery car crash on Winton Road Sunday night.
Police say Brittany Green, 30, was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.
The crash occurred on Jan. 10 around 7 p.m. in the 5500 block of Winton Road.
Police say Green was heading north on Winton when she lost control of her SUV, went left of center, and struck another SUV heading south.
Green then hit a utility pole, and the SUV caught fire.
Shaila Knight, 24, was a passenger in the SUV, she sustained serious injuries and was admitted to UCMC in critical condition.
Police say Knight remains in serious condition as of Friday.
The other SUV, driven by Lyndsey Keller, 40, had a family of four inside, police say.
Police say Keller and her two juvenile passengers in that SUV sustained minor injuries.
Rob Pitman says he was driving on Winton Road when he came upon the crash. He tells FOX19 NOW he stopped to help and that he assisted in pulling more than one trapped victim out of their vehicle.
“I am just thankful that I was in the right place at the right time,” he said.
“It was a pretty bad impact, but I didn’t really get too much of a good look at that because I was focused on helping.”
Pitman says he assisted two children out of one of the SUVs, then he rushed over to the other SUV, which was on fire, and helped pull a woman out.
He says another Good Samaritan helped a second person — the passenger, he says — from the SUV.
All this happened before first responders arrived at the scene.
“I was like blacking out,” he explained. “I just ran in and did what anyone should do.”
