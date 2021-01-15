Rain, snow showers Friday: Timeline

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s raining Friday morning as a cold front moves through the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s as you head into work or school. Later, we will warm into the 40s.
We could see a scattered, wintry mix this afternoon with a possible steady burst of snow, so watch for isolated slick spots on less-traveled roads and reduced visibility.
As the air cools even more Friday night into the 20s, this system could develop into light snow flurries.
Snow showers, flurries or a wintry mix of rain and snow will fall at times through the weekend.
Morning lows will be close to 30 degrees with afternoon highs in the middle and upper 30s.
Wind chill temperatures much of the weekend will be in the lower 20s.
More snow could fall Tuesday.
Rain changing to a wintry mix will linger in the forecast by the end of next week, on Thursday and Friday.
