Senior-care facilities plan rollback of safety measures with vaccinations nearly complete

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Folks living in senior-care facilities have been largely isolated from their families and the public for the last ten months due to the pandemic. With the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine, though, hopes abound that those safety measures could soon be lifted.
Steve Slaytin is executive director of Kenwood by Senior Star in Madisonville.
“We’re pretty much shut down right now,” Slaytin told FOX19 NOW Friday. “The county just went into purple, so basically we’re only open to essential caregivers.”
Slaytin says the pandemic’s safety measures have been tough on some residents.
“I had a family member the other day tell me, ‘I haven’t hugged my father in 11 months,’” he recalled.
But Slaytin says those measures will soon change, as residents receive their first — and importantly, second — doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The first doses were administered at the Kenwood Jan 4. The second dose is expected to be administered Jan. 25.
“It should be done by everyone,” 80-year-old resident James Mahan said. “I think it’s a safe thing to do for themselves and others.”
Mahan lives at the Kenwood with Judy, his wife, and his dog, Jessie.
“I’m glad to say we’re still together,” he said.
Slaytin says two weeks after residents get their second dose of the vaccine, the facility will begin reopening in phases.
“Our first stage will be reopening our main dining room and dining areas at limited capacity, just so people can get back to dining together again,” he explained. “Then we will reconvene our plexiglass visits, where they can visit with plexiglass between them, or socially distant visits.
“Then, hopefully by late spring or early summer, we hope to have in-apartment visits where the family can come inside.”
Face-to-face interactions are what Mahan says he’s looking forward to most.
“All sitting down in the same dining room and having a meal together like we used to… I can’t begin to tell you how much fun that was, the socializing. I just miss that a lot.”
Slaytin adds even with the gradual reopening, folks will still be wearing masks and doing routine sanitizing.
