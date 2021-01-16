The city is keeping part of Fourth Street closed downtown; here’s why

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The City of Cincinnati issued a statement Friday saying Fourth Street between Vine and Race Streets downtown will remain closed until the end of January and could be closed into February.
The issue is falling debris from the facade of the 4th and Vine Tower, formerly the PNC Bank Building and the Central Trust Building.
The building’s envelope comprises marble, granite and terra cotta, according to Emporis.
Netting will be installed alongside other measures to catch the debris. In the meantime, that stretch of Fourth Street will be closed to traffic.
City Club Apartments owns the building and is contracting with SSRG to monitor the building and make the repairs, the city says.
A significant renovation of the building’s interior and exterior is expected to begin sometime in 2021. Plans submitted to the City Planning Commission would turn the 31-story building into a mixed-use structure with 262 residential units.
The renovation will include a long-term solution to repair the building’s facade, the city says.
The building was the tallest skyscraper outside of New York City and the fifth tallest overall when it was completed in 1913.
