CPS board members agree for students to return to school in blended learning form

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -On Saturday the Cincinnati Public Schools, CPS, Board of Education agreed they will use a phased-in approach to return to blended learning starting Feb. 1.
The younger students, includes specialized classrooms and Pre-K to third grade, will go back first.
Older students could be back by March, but the details are still being worked out.
It is unclear as to how the transition will happen, more details will be released in the coming week.
Members say that the board will continue to review in-person options for Walnut Hills High School and for whenever CPS students to return to in-person learning full-time.
CPS students transitioned to remote learning on Nov. 23.
“As CPS returns to blended learning, additional back-up staffing, new CDC guidance that lowers quarantine time for many individuals, and the roll-out of the vaccine to district staff, will assist in addressing these challenges going forward,” the press release states.
CPS board members met Saturday to discuss the matter, what will happen in the next couple of years, as well as the vaccine rollout for students and staff.
In order for the staff to be included in Ohio’s vaccine rollout phases, the district will sign a “Notice of Intent” commitment form required by the state.
Gov. Mike DeWine says that during the week of Feb. 1 employees from K-12 that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models can receive the vaccine.
Members stated that the distribution of the vaccine will be at least a four-week period for CPS staff and will take place on Saturdays.
The distribution will occur at Sands, Shroder, Midway, Roberts, and Dater Montessori.
Members say the vaccine is not mandatory, but is highly encouraged.
On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported that Hamilton County has elevated to the highest spread of COVID-19 on the alert map.
The purple level indicates severe exposure and spread of COVID-19.
The state recommends people who live in purple counties only leave home for “supplies and services.” There are no mandates that come with the designation.
Hamilton County reported 769 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents from Dec. 30, 2020, through Jan. 12, 2021.
