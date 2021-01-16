Norwood man convicted of killing 13-year-old daughter up for parole next month

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Norwood family is asking the Ohio parole board to deny parole to the man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in 2005.
Gordon Franklin was found guilty of fatally striking his daughter, Danielle, with a golf club as she slept.
A judge sentenced Franklin to 15 years to life in 2006. At the sentencing, the judge said he did not believe the man should ever be paroled.
Now both prosecutors and Danielle’s family say the 15 years Franklin has spent behind bars hasn’t been long enough.
“She was a sweet, genuine soul,” Becky Miller, Danielle’s aunt, said. “I will never forget. Her voice just plays in my head. I mean, she was just an amazing little character.”
Danielle was a cheerleader and a good student at Norwood Middle School. Her violent murder shocked the community.
“We obviously think he needs to stay where he’s at,” Miller said of Franklin. “We have no answers why he did what he did.”
Amy Clausing is with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
“This is the kind of case that never leaves a community,” she said.
Clausing says Franklin hit Danielle with the golf club not just once, but multiple times.
“He hit her so hard,” she said. “They believe the first strike was enough to kill her.”
The prosecutor’s office has written a letter to the board asking them to keep Franklin behind bars. Clausing argues the community won’t feel safe if Franklin is paroled.
“This is something that is a horrific act of brutality and certainly not something that we would think he would be eligible for parole for the first time he’s up,” she explained.
Miller says the pain now is partly in thinking about what might have been.
“We think about what her wedding would’ve been like, what her prom would have been like,” she said. “It’s hard to think about her not being a bride. It’s hard to think about who she would be. For her to be taken that early is really very tragic.”
The prosecutor’s office says Franklin will be evaluated for parole again in five years if he’s denied.
They also urge people to write a letter to the parole board using the upcoming parole cases on their website as a reference.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.