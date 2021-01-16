Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 3,973 new cases, 41 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health provided an update on newly reported COVID-19 cases within the state.
The new report Saturday confirmed an additional 3,973 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the ISDH. Total number of cases reported in Indiana is now 587,049.
An additional 41 deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana due to the virus to 8,913.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 6,386,194 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 2,819,864 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered as reported on Saturday is 58,324, with 14,105 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is now listed as 13.9 percent for all tests administered.
