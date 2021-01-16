‘Intolerable’: Second West Chester police captain who complained about chief leaves

The police chief said: “Despite the pressures of the past few months, the Command Staff and I have continued to lead the Police Department with excellence. The service the West Chester Police Department provides to the community has never wavered. Since the conclusion of the third party investigation, the Command Staff and I have been working to heal the department and our own working relationships. We are committed to being better leaders for the department and the community. We stand strong for the men and women of the department, so they can continue serving with the integrity and professionalism West Chester expects."