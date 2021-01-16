At least 1 person injured in Cheviot crash, deputies say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -At least one person is injured after a crash occurred in Cheviot Friday night, a Hamilton County Sheriff dispatcher said.
The dispatcher states they received the call about the two-vehicle crash around 10:15 p.m. on Applegate Avenue.
Cheviot police were also at the scene.
At least one person was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
It is unclear how the crash occurred.
Cheviot police are handling the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
