Light Snow This Weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cold, blustery weather will continue right on through the weekend. Occasional flurries, snow showers and rain showers are in the forecast through Sunday night and continuing into early Monday morning.
Total accumulations through Monday morning will range from less than 1″ southeast of the City to as much as 2″ Near Connersville and Liberty, IN to the northwest.
Recall the ground is fairly warm, most of the weekend air temps will be warmer than freezing and the totals listed above fall in spots over a three day period. So, no big problems are anticipated.
Monday afternoon will be dry and partly cloudy with another chance of some light snow Tuesday morning.
The next precipitation-maker arrives Thursday with rain.
After Thursday the storm track shifts to the south and chilly, dry weather takes control until Monday the 25th when more rain arrives.
