Wanted: Armed and dangerous man police say threatened to kill wife, children and officers

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - North College Hill police are looking for a man they say threatened to burn down a house with children inside.
Police say the man also made threats directed at officers.
Louis Frazier, 42, is described as 6′3″ and 200 lbs. He believed to be armed and dangerous.
The threats came Friday morning. Police say they were dispatched around 7 a.m. to a home in the 6900 block of Gilbert Avenue.
“The actual run came out as a man with a gun,” said NCH Police Officer Jay Manning.
Police arrived to find Frazier having fled in what they believe is a silver 2003 Toyota Camry with Ohio plates JBA6099.
Frazier’s wife remained at the scene. She told police the couple had been in an argument and that he had made several threats, including that he would shoot her with a silver semi-automatic handgun in his possession.
“He pulled a gun on her and told her he was going to shoot her and all the kids in the house and set the house on fire,” Manning said, “and that he was going to kill all the policemen who came to help them.”
Police say neighbors called to report Frazier as well.
“Our biggest fear is the threat that he was going to kill responding officers and her and her kids,” Manning said, “so we are really worried about the surrounding area.”
Frazier was recently released from prison after serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter.
As of now, Frazier is wanted on two counts of domestic violence, two counts of aggravated menacing and a charge of possessing weapons under disability.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact North College Hill police at 513.521.7171.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.