Ohio reports single-day spike of 78 COVID-19 deaths and 7,065 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health reported 10,135 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 821,507 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Saturday.
The 24-hour increase of 7,065 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 78 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 96,396 total cases and 1,055 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 43,048 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 6,345 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.