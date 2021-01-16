1 person ejected from vehicle on I-275 E. near Blue Rock Road, Colerain Township police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -One person is believed to have been ejected from a vehicle after a crash occurred on eastbound I-275 near Blue Rock Road Friday night, Colerain Township police said.
Police were dispatched to the area for the single-vehicle crash around 9:40 p.m.
It is unclear how the crash happened, but a Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says the vehicle was flipped.
Medics were dispatched to the scene.
It is unclear how many people were taken to the hospital or what their conditions are.
The dispatcher says eastbound I-275 near Blue Rock Road was closed for several hours.
Colerain Township police officers are handling the investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
