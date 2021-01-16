Man arrested after holding woman, child at gunpoint for nearly 6-hours

FLORENCE, Ky (FOX19) - After an hours-long standoff, a man who barricaded himself in his home with a woman and her young daughter has been arrested.
Christopher Sawyer, 38, was arrested Saturday night after a seven-hour long standoff with authorities, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s office.
Deputies report that Sawyer had held his victims at gunpoint, threatening to kill them for nearly six hours.
The victim made several attempts to leave the residence, but deputies say Sawyer blocked the door.
At one point, deputies say Sawyer became distracted allowing the victim and her daughter to escape and call 911.
A little before 4 p.m., deputies say they were called to the situation in the 200 block of Lakeview Drive.
Negotiators spent hours trying to make contact with the man without success, according to the Sheriff’s office.
Before Sawyer surrendered heavy smoke and flames were reported coming from the home.
“I actually didn’t know what was going on we actually was trying to go to our mailbox to check our mail and they’re like do you need to leave I’m like yeah I’m just gonna check my mail and they’re like well there’s a guy down the street with a gun,” said the man’s neighbor Amanda Hensley.
