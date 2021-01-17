Gov. Beshear confirms 2,362 new COVID cases, 34 deaths in Sunday report

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) (Source: Office of the Governor/KET)
By Dustin Vogt | January 17, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 6:35 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - In an update provided by Governor Beshear Sunday, the commonwealth reported fewer cases of COVID-19 than in the previous week.

Over the past seven days, more than 23,050 new cases were reported, according to a post on social media by the governor. This week’s totals were around 3,700 less than the previous week based on Sunday’s report.

Beshear confirmed 2,362 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Sunday, bringing the total number of cases reported to 326,675.

An additional 34 deaths due to COVID were also confirmed Sunday. The total number of deaths due to the virus in the commonwealth is now 3,127.

The positivity rate for Kentucky is now 11.49 percent, based on a seven-day rolling average.

Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:

  • Patients currently hospitalized : 1,602
  • Patients currently in ICU : 410
  • Patients currently on a ventilator : 212

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s report

For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.

