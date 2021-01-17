7 homeless dogs from St. Lucia arrive at SPCA Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Seven dogs will now receive medical care from SPCA Cincinnati after they were rescued from St. Lucia Saturday.
SPCA Cincinnati says a community partner privately funded the critical rescue mission.
“Our priority is making sure that we save as many lives as possible,” SPCA Cincinnati VP of Operations Mike Retzlaff said. “The SPCA Cincinnati primarily partners with animal shelters and rescues in the Tri-State area, but we also open our hearts and services to needy pets everywhere. “Our shelter has positioned itself to be able to serve our community at the highest level, and we are able to support needy communities with limited resources.”
The medical staff at SPCA Cincinnati say they are anticipating positive outcomes for the dogs.
“Bringing these dogs to good health and preparing them for adoption, both physically and emotionally, is the first step,” SPCA Cincinnati stated in a press release. “We will follow their lead until all provided treatment and enrichment has qualified them to go to their forever homes.”
