KidneyForKeli: Man thanks community for help in finding kidney donor for wife

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A man who went viral in 2019 for holding a sign outside Bridgewater Falls shopping Center that said, “Need a Kidney 4 my wife,” thanked the community Saturday for helping him find a kidney donor.
Aaron Thorn used to hold the sign after learning that his wife, Keli Thorn, was in dire need of a kidney. On Saturday, he held a different sign that said, “Thank you, we found a kidney!”
Keli, a mother of four, was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease more than a decade ago. Keli’s kidney failure also includes four hours of dialysis three days per week to stay alive.
Doctors told her in September 2019 that she will need a kidney transplant “sooner than later.”
In Oct., a woman from Pittsburgh, Cheyenne Frapier, heard about Aaron and Keli’s story and immediately thought she had to do something. So, she reached out to Keli’s local hospital to learn more about donating.
Frapier thought that donating her kidney would be a way to give tribute to her parents, who passed away.
“The transplant represents an indescribable gift: hope for their future,” organizers of the national non-profit, Help Hope Live said.
The procedure is scheduled for Feb. 2.
In addition to helping the family emotionally, the community helped donate money.
A donor contributed $5,000 to the Help Hope Live campaign, which will help cover his wife’s deductible cost for the year. Last year the community raised $4,300 to cover another medical bill.
“Keli works her behind off, day in and day out, to provide for our crazy, wonderful family. She has been the rock that holds her family together,” Aaron said. “With help from fundraising and the support of this community, we can’t wait to finally give Keli the chance of a healthy life.”
